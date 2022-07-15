Events
Friday 7/15
Oregon Lacrosse Classic: Over 100 top lacrosse teams from the West will be competing in Bend; 2-8 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adrln.com.
Alpenglow Park Grand Opening Celebration: This is a community event with entertainment, music, demonstrations of the park amenities, family-friendly activities, and an opportunity to connect with area neighborhood associations; 4-8 p.m.; free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Saturday 7/16
Oregon Lacrosse Classic: Over 100 top lacrosse teams from the West will be competing in Bend; 2-8 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adrln.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/17
Oregon Lacrosse Classic: Over 100 top lacrosse teams from the West will be competing in Bend; 1-4 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adrln.com.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/18
Badminton Night: Whether you’re a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/badminton-night.
Bird Watching at Tumalo State Park Day Use Area: Explore local birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 8-10 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 7/19
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Introduction to Nordic Walking: Starts with classroom instruction followed by optional 45-minute walk outside in nearby Drake Park; 6-7:15 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club brings together outdoor enthusiasts for an adventure and tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 7/20
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks after; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpup, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world-class riders from around the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call for reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
