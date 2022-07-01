Events
Friday 7/1
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third and Walker streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30 pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 7/2
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third and Walker streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/3
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 4:30-10:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third St. and Walker St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 7/5
Paddel + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45, reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 7/6
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterwards; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Family Fun Float: Enjoy a family fun float down the Deschutes in Sunriver; 5 p.m.; $215 per raft, 10% discount for resort guests; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.
Fire + Ice Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a 12.5-mile hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 7/7
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon RunningKlub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.