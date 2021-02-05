Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713740-0 or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713722-0 or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713728-1 or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713736-0 or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713732-0 or 541-389-8359.
Ice Skating Rink Hours
The Pavillion: Public skating by reservation only. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80 plus), children under 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Seventh Mountain Resort: Reservations required. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 20 minutes every two hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15 adults, $12 children 7 to 18, $5 children 6 and under, $5 discount for bringing your own skates; Seventh Mountain Resort Ice Rink, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com/ice-skating or 877-765-1501.
Sunriver Village: Reservations required for all skaters. Open skating sessions run 2 hours three hours noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Sunday; $15 adults, $11 children 5 to 12, $3 discount if you have your own skates; Sunriver Village Ice Rink, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunrivervillagefun.com/sunriver-ice-skating or 541-593-5948.
Saturday 2/6
Spey Casting: An on-water spey casting workshop will be held. Bring your own rod or use a demo. Boots and waders suggested, coffee provided; 8-9:30 a.m.; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723259-0 or 541-678-5633.
Sunday 2/7
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731901-0 or 541-904-5123.
Tuesday 2/9
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731901-0 or 541-904-5123.
Wednesday 2/10
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734920-0 or 541-678-5633.
Thursday 2/11
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734881-0 or 541-904-5123.
Intermediate Fly Tying Class: Take your fly-tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734923-0 or 541-678-5633.
