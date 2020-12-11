Ongoing
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713740-0 or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713722-0 or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713728-1 or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mt. Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7 p.m.- 11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713736-0 or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7 p.m.- a11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713732-0 or 541-389-8359.
Friday 12/11
Tread Tabata Outdoor: The outdoor exercise class will take place in the parking lot with the equipment provided. Bring your own mat and water. Class size is limited; 11 a.m.-noon; registration required; Tread Tabata Bend, 1462 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/717694-1 or 541-797-6333.
