Cascade Lakes Relay: Oregon’s most challenging running relay course starts at Diamond Lake Resort, travels through the Oregon Outback and rural agricultural country, and winds back to the Cascade Lakes Highway, around Mt. Bachelor and into the resort community of Bend; 8 a.m.; registration online; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; cascaderelays.com or 541-793-3333.
Saturday 8/6
Public Forest Bathing Walk: A guided walk through La Pine State Park will take place; 9-11:30 a.m.; $35; La Pine State Park, 5800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; rootedpresence.com
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee/ or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 8/7
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mark Reed for a restoration tour of Willow Springs Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Willow Springs Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 8/9
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 8/10
Know PNW — Attracting and Identifying Pacific Northwest Songbirds: Interested in knowing a bit more about your feathered friends? Learn how to better identify some PNW songbird species, as well as how to encourage them to visit your yard; noon-1 p.m.; free registration is required; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
