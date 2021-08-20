Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65-$90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 8/20
Bend Beach Water Polo: The 4-on-4 water polo event can be viewed from the beach at Elk Lake Resort. Benefiting local high school sports clubs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend or 541-480-7378.
Intro to Jumping Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Saturday 8/21
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10 registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-385-8606.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set-up and body position, then skills including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sunday 8/22
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-382-4080.
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basics dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught weekly by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Godspeed, Los Polacos!: The film will tell the story of youth in Poland trying to break away from Communist rule during the Cold War. Doors at 7 p.m.; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 8/23
CORK Youth Trail Running Camp: The CORK Youth Trail Camp is a five-day camp for the middle school athlete looking to spend a week running Central Oregon trails and learning about all aspects of the sport of running; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; $280; Deschutes National Forest, 326 NW Roanoke Ave, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org or 541-420-1401.
Godspeed, Los Polacos!: The film will tell the story of youth in Poland trying to break away from Communist rule during the Cold War. Doors at 7 p.m; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 8/24
Godspeed, Los Polacos!: The film will tell the story of youth in Poland trying to break away from Communist rule during the Cold War. Doors at 7 p.m; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 8/25
Raft n' Brew — Immersion Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Redmond brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.; $69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Thursday 8/26
Bend Trail Series Summer: The bi-monthly trail run will feature four runs ranging from 4-7 miles each. Register for the full series, day of registration on-site if there are n- shows; 6:15-8 p.m.; $75; different course each week, see Facebook page Monday before for course map, Bend; gobeyondracing.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.