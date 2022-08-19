Changing Habitats Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson for a wildlife hike around the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike at Aspen Hollow Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Aspen Hollow Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Guided Forest Bathing: Experience the therapeutic practice of a guided forest bathing walk among lodgepole and ponderosa pines along the Deschutes River; 9-11:30 a.m.; $35; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; rootedpresence.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 8/21
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour and enjoy the wildflowers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
