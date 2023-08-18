Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 8/18
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; free; Rimrock Ranch, 69177 Butcher Block Blvd., Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 8/19
Community Birdwatching Trip: Join Think Wild staff for a free, family-friendly bird identification walk at Hatfield Ponds; 9-11 a.m.; free; Hatfield Ponds, 22395 McGrath Road, Bend; thinkwildco.org.
GraviCross: This year’s event will push riders to their limits on a five-mile course that includes a lot more gravity; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 8/20
Forest Bathing: A forest bathing walk starts off with a guided meditation deepening into each of the senses, followed by invitations that offer the opportunity for deeper relaxation and connection with ourselves and the living world; 10 a.m.-noon; $35; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 541-389-7275.
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust volunteer and passionate journaler Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 8/21
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 8/22
Yoga at Drake Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Wednesday 8/23
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendtickets.com.
