Events
Friday 8/12
Perseids Meteor Shower Canoe or Hiking Tour: Celebrate the Perseids meteor shower to the north, and the rising August supermoon to the east on the lake or in the hills with Wanderlust; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Yoga on the Lawn: This community class will weave yoga and nature together in a way that dissolves the boundaries between them; 9-10 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Saturday 8/13
2022 Haulin’ Aspen: Central Oregon’s only full trail marathon; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-323-0964.
GraviCross: Think bikes, downhill riding, cross-country racing, slope-styling and gravel-grinding races; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunset Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michele McKay at the end of the day for a wander at Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 6-8 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
WWOLF at Lazy Z Ranch: Join for a morning of work on the ranch helping this family ranch tackle some mid-season projects; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration online; Lazy Z Ranch, 68540 Highway 20, Sisters; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-280-9873.
Sunday 8/14
13th Annual Scramble For Sight & Hearing Charity Golf Tournament: Play in a golf tournament for a good cause; 7 a.m.; $90 per person; Quail Run Golf Club , 16725 Northridge Drive, La Pine; lapinelionsclub.org or 909-816-9990.
GraviCross: Think bikes, downhill riding, cross-country racing, slope-styling and gravel-grinding races; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 8/16
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8-11:30 a.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; 71826.blackbaudhosting.com.
