Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 8/11
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 8/12
Haulin Aspen: Featuring a full all-trail marathon, a half-marathon and a 6.5-mile course, this race features beautiful trails that wind through the Deschutes National Forest; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; $55-$105; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-323-0964.
Kids’ Fairy Houses: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop at the Metolius Preserve to build your own fairy house; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve South Trailhead, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7044.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a spring tour; 9-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 8/13
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 8/14
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Wednesday 8/16
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula + yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendtickets.com.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: This forest bathing experience involves a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to relieve stress and regulate the nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64170 O.B. Riley Road, Tumalo; rootedpresence.com.
