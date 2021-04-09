Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Friday 4/9
International Fly Fishing Film Festival Virtual Screening: Ten short films from all corners of the world showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing will be available to stream online; 7-9 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/762715-1 or 888-435-9624.
Saturday 4/10
Nature Journaling: Learn five tips for getting started on your own nature journal. Discover how to keep a journal of your outdoor adventures through sketching and writing; 8-9 a.m.; registration required; online; https://go.evvnt.com/762677-1 or 541-330-0017.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759636-0
Tuesday 4/13
Trees of Central Oregon: Get a feel for our forests and explore the top trees to know in our region with a virtual hike through the woods of Central Oregon; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762678-1 or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 4/15
Beginning Bird Walk: Learn to tune your ear and focus your binoculars as you stroll around Hindman Springs watching for warblers in the willows and woodpeckers working the pine groves; 8:30-11 a.m.; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/762679-1 or 541-330-0017.
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/763809-0
