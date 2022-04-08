Events
Ice skating rink hours
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Closes for season on Sunday; Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80-plus); children under 3 with a paying adult are free; $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Even if snow play is still on your mind, take a moment to soak up the pre-summer sun and allow Wanderlust Naturalist Guides to get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person, $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight Cave Tour: Explore epic subterranean on a tour of Bend’s ponderosa pine-studded high desert caves and then emerge to be treated to delectable desserts and hot cocoa with optional hazelnut espresso vodka as a naturalist guide points out planets, stars and constellations; 7 p.m.; $110 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascade Mountains; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 4/8
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 4/9
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer, to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org/event/adult-bird-walk/2022-04-09/
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Hoodoo’s Spring Fling: It’s a slope slide party with pond skimming, ultra-cross competition and snow games to end the season; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jason Grant for a tour of Ochoco Preserve.; 1-3 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, provided upon registration, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 4/10
Bend Marathon and Half: Sign up to participate in the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K or 5K; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $35-$130; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; bend-marathon.com or 541-312-0131.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Peterson Ridge Rumble: This is a running event using the Peterson Ridge and Metolius-Windigo multiuse trails for 40-mile and 20-mile runs; 8 a.m.; $70 registration; Peterson Ridge Rumble, 15200 McKenzie Highway, Sisters; trailrunner.com/event/peterson-ridge-rumble.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for an early wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration is required, waitlist; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
