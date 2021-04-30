Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mount Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Friday 4/30
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767661-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 5/1
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774043-0
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767663-2 or 541-728-7878.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767665-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday 5/2
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766496-1 or 541-728-7878.
Tuesday 5/4
Get Confident — Safety and Judgment for Outdoor Adventurers: The online class will cover the ten essentials resources for hiking and emergency supplies with mock scenarios to practice decision making and more; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; Bend; go.evvnt.com/773515-1 or 503-446-0803.
Wednesday 5/5
Hollywood Road Hike: Enjoy local color, history and geocaching on this leisurely paced hike with great views of the Crooked River Canyon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ranch Chapel Parking Lot, 5060 SW. Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767652-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW. Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773525-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 5/6
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW. Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774930-0
