Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Even if snow play is still on your mind, take a moment to soak up the pre-summer sun and allow Wanderlust Naturalist Guides to get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person, $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 4/29
Steelhead Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Megan Hill for a steelhead walk; 1-3 p.m.; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 4/30
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at this picturesque preserve; 8-10 a.m.; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
The Smith Rock Spring Thing: Each year volunteers eagerly show up bright and early to repair well-worn trails at the park; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register online; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; smithrock.com or 541-548-7501.
Walk MS: Brings together a community of passionate people for one powerful cause — to end MS forever; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; donations encouraged; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; mssociety.donordrive.com.
WWOLF at Fibonacci Farm: Help farmers Aaron and Lauren plant, pull weeds and more at their no-till farm site; free. must register in advance; Fibonacci Farm-East Bend Location, 62900 Eagle Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Sunday 5/1
Walk to Defeat ALS: Walk to help discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest; 10 a.m.; must register, donation-based; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; secure2.convio.net.
Monday 5/2
Badminton night: If you don’t have much experience playing but can hit the birdie around, this is for you; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 NE Highway 20, Bend; meetup.com.
Know Wonder — Wonder of Wildflowers Hike: Search for wildflowers and enjoy mountain views on this 4-mile guided hike with the Deschutes Land Trust; 9:30 a.m.-noon; free, registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 5/4
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Thursday 5/5
Plant Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a hike to learn about the plants of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saving Skyline Forest: Join Deschutes Land Trust Executive Director Rika Ayotte for a virtual update on the Land Trust’s efforts to conserve Skyline Forest; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free Deschutes; Online; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
