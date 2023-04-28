Boyd Cave, off China Hat Road south of Bend, is a year-round option for outdoor enthusiasts to explore. The well-preserved lava tube is approximately 1,880 feet long and features an interesting display of flow structures throughout its entire length.
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascades; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 4/28
Geology Hike: Hike into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the Preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 1-5 p.m.; free registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 4/29
Street Dog Hero's Putts & Mutts Golf Tournament: Play nine holes of golf with your furry friend, while giving back to a great cause; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $30; Lost Track Golf Club, 60205 Sunset View Drive, Bend; streetdoghero.org or 541-385-1818.
Wildflower Hike: Soak up spring as you explore ancient juniper groves and search for early spring wildflowers like yellow bells, prairie stars, and phlox; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 5/3
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
