Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mount Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Friday 4/23
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767660-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 4/24
Eighth Annual Bend Bike Swap: A selection of new and used bikes, kid's bikes, parts, apparel, gear and more will be sold with proceeds going to the Bend Endurance Academy, Commute Options and MBSEF; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/770441-0
Tuesday 4/27
Reaching for the Sky — Lessons on Forest Canopies from Science: During this virtual lecture, Dr. David Anderson, ornithologist and founder of Canopy Watch International, will share recent efforts to grow the art and science of canopy access methods; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/766837-0
Wednesday 4/28
Foley Waters Hike: We will follow lesser known paths with a bit of cross country travel, looking at spring plants, a fraudulent gold mine, and local geology.; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Steelhead Falls Trailhead, River Road, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767651-2 or 541-728-7878.
Thursday 4/29
Tam-A-Lau Trail Hike: This guided hike will offer spectacular views of Lake Billy Chinook and the entire Cascade range.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Tam-a-láu Loop Hike, Cove Palisades State Park, Culver; eventbrite.com
