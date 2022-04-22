Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Even if snow play is still on your mind, take a moment to soak up the pre-summer sun and allow Wanderlust Naturalist Guides to get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person, $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight Cave Tour: Explore epic subterranean on a tour of Bend’s ponderosa pine-studded High Desert caves and then emerge to be treated to delectable desserts and hot cocoa with optional hazelnut espresso vodka as a naturalist guide points out planets, stars and constellations; 7 p.m.; $110 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 4/22
Central Oregon Shootout: This two-person team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, three-course weekend featuring Aspen Lakes, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s own Glaze Meadow golf course; Black Butte Ranch, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-595-6211.
Crepuscular Critter Nature Walk: Learn about all the crepuscular and nocturnal wildlife that comes out as the sun sets and enjoy an evening stroll guided by a naturalist along lake, forest and meadow habitats; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 for children 3+; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life-inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the spring to enjoy soft laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Star Party at Oregon Observatory: Search the night sky for nebulae, galaxies, star clusters and planets at the A Novel Idea star party; 8-9:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-593-4394.
Woodward Peace Park Championships: This is a five-day, peer-judged contest, open only to invited professional snowboard athletes, who will match strengths on a special, custom-built course; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 4/23
2022 Salmon Run: One of the first half-marathons of the year in the Northwest, the Salmon Run is a testing ground for those looking to be a factor on the racing scene; 8 a.m.; $40-$80; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-385-3062.
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer, to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org/event/adult-bird-walk/2022-04-23.
Bend Bike Swap: Central Oregon’s largest outdoor bike swap benefiting Bend Endurance Academy; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free, item registration, open now through April 16; Thump Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; bikeswapbend.com.
Central Oregon Shootout: This two-person team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, three-course weekend featuring Aspen Lakes, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s own Glaze Meadow golf course; Black Butte Ranch, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-595-6211.
Dirty Half 10-mile Preview Run: Training run to prepare for the Dirty Half 10-mile run, a preview of parts of the Dirty Half course; 8 a.m.; free; Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
Reel Rock 16: Join for a free showing of the film, taking place walking distance away from Smith Rock State Park; 7:30-10 p.m.; free, must register in advance, limited space; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; reelrocktour.com or 541-548-7501.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life-inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the spring to enjoy soft laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; free, must register in advance, limited space; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 4/24
Central Oregon Shootout: This two-person team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, three-course weekend featuring Aspen Lakes, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s own Glaze Meadow golf course; Black Butte Ranch, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-595-6211.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the spring to enjoy soft laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 4/26
Girls AllRide Junior Shredder Five-week Camps: The foundation of the Girls AllRide program for girls ages 9-15; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
Wednesday 4/27
Girls AllRide Senior Shredder Five-Week Camps: The Senior Shredder five-week Program is for girls ages 11-15, looking to advance their mountain biking skills; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
