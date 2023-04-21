Events
Daily
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and younger (root beer available for those younger than 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascades; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Sled Dog Rides with Oregon Trail of Dreams: Stay snug and warm in the sled while a team led by professional mushers take you on an adventure along snowy tree-lined trails near the slopes of Mount Bachelor; $100-$275, advance reservations are required; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Friday 4/21
Fly Fishing 101 and Outdoor Casting Class: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this demo hosted by Confluence Fly Shop.; 10 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 4/22
10th Annual Bend Bike Swap: Buy, sell, browse or volunteer; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; Bend; bikeswapbend.com.
Earth Day Forest Bathing: On Earth Day, give the earth the gift of your presence and attention and deepen your relationship with the living world with a guided forest bathing walk; 1-3 p.m.; $35; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Learn to Run Bend — Women’s 5K Training Group: With other aspiring women runners and Michelle Poirot, an RRCA-certified running coach, gain a strong running foundation and mindset strategies over nine weeks while training for the 6/17 Redmond Run; 8 a.m.; $210-$250; Bend, Oregon, Downtown, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Stacey Forson for an Earth Day tour of one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-noon; free must register in advance; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Salmon Run: One of Bend’s oldest organized races and a local favorite 5k, 10k and Half Marathon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $45-$85 $10 for Little Fry Kids Run; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-385-3062.
Sunday 4/23
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Laurie Hildebrandt for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hot spots; 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
RendezVan: The last of the five-day camping and van-life-inspired festival celebrating the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Wednesday 4/26
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
