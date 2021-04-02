Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Sunriver Village Ice Skating: Reservations required for all skaters. Open skating sessions run two hours long every three hours noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Sunday; $15 adults, $11 children 5 to 12, $3 discount if you have your own skates; Sunriver Village Ice Rink, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunrivervillagefun.com/sunriver-ice-skating or 541-593-5948.
Saturday 4/3
Horse Butte 10 Miler: The annual 10-mile race at the butte east of Bend will take place with a special category for those who dress in western-inspired attire or denim; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $50; Horse Butte Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759671-1 or 541-359-4199.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5- to 8-mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756128-0
MountainStar’s Bunny Bun Run: Bust out your best bunny costumes and join MountainStar and friends for a virtual family fun run. All proceeds benefit MountainStar Madras child abuse prevention mission; 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 4; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/753704-1 or 541-410-4032.
Monday 4/5
Virtual Natural History Pub — Still Waters Run Deep, What Mountain Lakes Reveal: The sediment at the bottom of mountain lakes can hold clues about life thousands of years ago; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/739155-1
Tuesday 4/6
Joshua Tree National Park Ranger Talk: Learn about this unique desert ecosystem with National Park Service Rangers; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/758665-1 or 541-312-1029.
Thursday 4/8
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3- to 5-mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759635-0
