Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mount Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Friday 4/16
LandWatch Legislative Update: It’s time for a legislative update with Central Oregon LandWatch on policies affecting our lands, water, wildlife, and urban communities; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/754954-2
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend; go.evvnt.com/766487-1 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 4/17
Bird Walk at Sunriver Nature Center: Take a walk with local expert birder Tom Lawler and discover the rich bird habitats in Sunriver; 9 a.m.-noon; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/766833-0
Big Wave Challenge: Skiers and snowboarders can ride the special "wave" course on Midway Run with no formal judged event this year. Fundraiser for Pat Malendoski will be held with an auction and Aloha Bags for sale; through May 25; Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, 13000 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766427-0 or 541-382-1709.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/763810-0
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766494-1 or 541-728-7878.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766490-1 or 541-728-7878.
Cascade Bull Bash: The bull riding event will benefit a local family who lost their father; 5:30-10:30 p.m.; $20; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/766545-1 or 541-405-8577.
Sunday 4/18
Bend Marathon: The annual marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K will be completely virtual this year with participants running the full distance between now and May 25 on their own time and on their own course; through May 25; $55; online; go.evvnt.com/766403-1
Tuesday 4/20
Big Falls Ridge Hike: The guided, moderate, 4-mile hike will include the chance to practice navigation skills on the trail-less terrain; 8 a.m.-noon; registration required; Big Falls Ridge, Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
High Desert Speaker Series — Stories from the Sagebrush Sea: Join Oregon Natural Desert Association and Ed Jahn, Executive Producer of "Oregon Field Guide" for a behind-the-scenes tour of the captivating high desert stories Ed’s crew has captured over the years; 5:30-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/757385-1
Wednesday 4/21
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766484-1 or 541-728-7878.
Thursday 4/22
Earth Day Cleanup on Rim of Wild & Scenic Middle Deschutes River: Celebrate Earth Day with Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area as we clean up the rim of Wild & Scenic Middle Deschutes River; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; registration required; Rim of Wild & Scenic Middle Deschutes River, Milepost 5, Lower Bridge Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
The (Mostly) Normal COWs Kickoff: Join us for a Zoom Webinar to learn about the Central Oregon Wheelers recreational bike club.; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/761776-1 or 541-633-0422.
