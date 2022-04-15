Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Even if snow play is still on your mind, take a moment to soak up the pre-summer sun and allow Wanderlust Naturalist Guides to get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person, $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight Cave Tour: Explore epic subterranean on a tour of Bend’s ponderosa pine-studded High Desert caves and then emerge to be treated to delectable desserts and hot cocoa with optional hazelnut espresso vodka as a naturalist guide points out planets, stars and constellations; 7 p.m.; $110 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascade Mountains; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 4/15
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Bill Mitchell for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hotspots; 8-11 a.m.; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or (541) 330-0017.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor and 10 Barrel East Side, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 4/16
Easter Keg Hunt: That sneaky Easter Bunny has stolen a mini keg from 10 Barrel, and has hidden it somewhere on Mt. Bachelor. Be the first to find the keg and you could score a $100 gift certificate from 10 Barrel Brewing; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Transition from Gym to Crag with She Moves Mountains: This course will focus on the transition from climbing at the gym to taking it outside; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $275 per person, capped at 10 people; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; facebook.com/SheJumps or 541-548-7501.
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or (541) 330-0017.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor and 10 Barrel East Side, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 4/17
Paris Roubaix Watch Party + Group Ride: Paris Roubaix watch party on the big screen followed by group ride; 8 a.m.; free; Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, Suite 120, Bend; crowsfeetbend.com or 541-728-0066.
Transition from Gym to Crag with She Moves Mountains: This course will focus on the transition from climbing at the gym to taking it outside; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $275 per person, capped at 10 people; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; facebook.com/SheJumps or 541-548-7501.
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or (541) 330-0017.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor and 10 Barrel East Side, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 4/18
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org/event/adult-bird-walk/2022-04-09.
Wednesday 4/20
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Thursday 4/21
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
