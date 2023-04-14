Events
Daily
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and younger (root beer available for those younger than 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascades; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Sled Dog Rides with Oregon Trail of Dreams: Stay snug and warm in the sled while a team led by professional mushers take you on an adventure along snowy tree-lined trails near the slopes of Mount Bachelor; $100-$275, advance reservations are required; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Winter Wandering: Explore the natural beauty of Deschutes Land Trust preserves this winter at your own pace; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 4/14
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for an early wildflower hike; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 4/15
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Birding by Ear: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Amy Sanchez for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Breathe and Believe — Workshop for Beginner Runners: In this free, two-hour workshop, learn the mechanics of breathing and how to talk back to negative internal voices; 8-10 a.m.; free, registration required.; Bend, Oregon, downtown, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 4/16
Bend Marathon and Half: Go run the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K or 5K; 7 a.m.; $35-$130; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; bend-marathon.com or 541-312-0131.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 4/17
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Kara Jakse and Coleen Pidgeon for a bird walk at Willow Springs Preserve; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Willow Springs Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 4/19
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike along the Summit Loop Trail; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, registration is required; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-548-7501.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Thursday 4/20
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
