Mindy Lockhart likens connecting with nature to developing a friendship.
“You want to hang out with your friends on a frequent basis,” Lockhart said. “Think of your relationship with nature in that way.”
Developing a deeper relationship with nature is one benefit of a practice called forest bathing. Lockhart, a certified forest therapy guide and founder of Rooted Presence, specializes in forest bathing and nature immersion.
They have experienced first-hand the benefits of forest bathing, which helped them cope with stress, depression and anxiety.
“It’s also opened my heart,” Lockhart said. “It helps me to be more accepting and compassionate to myself, other people and to all beings.”
Lockhart hopes that by sharing the practice of forest bathing, others will reap similar benefits. It’s what spurred them to seek certification from the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.
According to the Rooted Presence website, research suggests spending time in nature delivers tangible benefits such as lower blood pressure, improved sleep, lower risk of cardiovascular disease and improved cognitive function.
Lockhart offers local public forest bathing walks once or twice a month. The walks are typically two and a half hours, but no longer than 1 or 2 miles in length. They guide participants through a sequence of invitations designed to open their senses. As a result, participants become more present and attuned to the surrounding environment, allowing mental chatter to fade into the background.
The next forest bathing walk will be an introduction to the practice held in Tumalo State Park on Saturday. It will be an hour shorter than the traditional sessions but will include the core components of guided sensory meditation and invitations to engage with nature.
“There’s no expectations of what participants should experience, receive or do,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart tailors the practice to suit the ability of the participants, so it’s accessible to all ages and physical abilities — even those with limited mobility. Tailored sessions might involve visiting an accessible park or even forest bathing indoors.
“As long as you can look out the window or have plants or any sort of natural things in your home, it’s been done,” Lockhart said.
Like yoga or meditation, the benefits of a forest bathing practice multiply with time and consistency. Just like developing a friendship.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.