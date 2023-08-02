It may seem next to impossible to find a spot in the state — or even the Pacific Northwest — during the summer that isn’t affected by wildfire smoke, but the Oregon coast is always a fair bet for clear skies and temperate weather.

During one recent heatwave here in Central Oregon, I took the five-and-a-half-hour drive for some cooler temperatures and to help my sister look at properties in Brookings, where she’ll be moving come the school year.

Waves lap the beach between two large rocks along the beach near Battle Rock in Port Orford.
Sweet peas show off their colors along the walkways at Battle Rock Wayside Park in Port Orford.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

