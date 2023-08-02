It may seem next to impossible to find a spot in the state — or even the Pacific Northwest — during the summer that isn’t affected by wildfire smoke, but the Oregon coast is always a fair bet for clear skies and temperate weather.
During one recent heatwave here in Central Oregon, I took the five-and-a-half-hour drive for some cooler temperatures and to help my sister look at properties in Brookings, where she’ll be moving come the school year.
After exhausting ourselves on a Saturday looking at possibilities, Sunday meant that we earned the long, scenic drive back, taking Highway 101 north to Bandon before heading east again.
The twisting and gorgeous stretch of road led us to the quaint, artsy town of Port Orford and its wonderful wayside park at Battle Rock. It ended up being the perfect spot to stretch and enjoy the view and dip our toes into the frigid
Pacific among towering rock formations.
Something completely different
This stretch of the coast from the California border to Coos Bay affords more consistently good weather as well as views that are spectacularly different than what you find on the rest of our already gorgeous coastline.
As you drive up the coast on 101 you’ll notice the stunning array of sea stacks and rock formations protruding proudly from the Pacific.
All of them are a part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, stretching from the border to Tillamook Head, protecting the bevy of birds and sea life that call these rocky outcroppings home.
Geologically speaking, these formations are some of the oldest rocks you’ll find on the Oregon coastline according to the book, “Roadside Geology of Oregon” and are Jurassic age rocks that accreted to the continent in the late Mesozoic age.
Battle Rock is one place where you can walk right up to, and in one case, under, some of these amazing formations as many are situated on the beach. You cannot climb on these magnificent monoliths but the view from below is inspired. If you go among the stacks, keep an eye on the ocean and the tide tables — which is just a good rule of thumb anywhere you go on the coast.
These fantastic features tower above the tan sands below creating an almost other-worldly walk on the beach. Between these rocks, the ocean and the views of Humbug Mountain and the Siskyous to the south, this beach is a perfect spot to not only stretch the legs but take in the beauty of this region.
From the wayside park right off the highway the walk down is easy with a mix of a gradual sloped, paved walkway as well as some stair cutouts that have seen the effects of coastal erosion. Once on the beach, it is an easy walk with no dunes to traverse.
Walking along this section of beach is thrilling and incredibly serene, but like many beautiful places, there is a darker side of history here that should not be forgotten or ignored.
Battle scars
The eponymous rock here juts out perpendicular to the land, creating a long vegetated mass topped with trees and brimming with birds. The name however derives from a battle that took place here in June of 1851 when a ship from Portland carrying men to establish a port clashed with the Quatomah people who had lived in the area for hundreds of years before.
The actual event at Battle Rock is not completely known due to a very one-sided account from a carpenter named J.M. Kirkpatrick (who changed his story throughout his life), and other second-hand stories which were published well after the event.
The Quatomah eventually were able to run the landing party off the rock after a supposed 20 of them were killed and 15 wounded according to Kirkpatrick’s account as written in the Oregon Encyclopedia article on the event.
Despite the landing party’s retreat, other Euro-American settlers came and did establish a port here which would again be a tragically pivotal site in Oregon-Indigenous relations. At the end of the Rogue River War, Port Orford was used as the holding area for coastal bands of Native peoples that were then either shipped to Portland by boat then to one of two coastal reservations (Grand Ronde and Siletz Agency) or marched there as part of what the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde refer to as the Oregon Trail of Tears.
Historic wonders
This mini and very broad history lesson is not meant to fill you with sadness while walking on this stunning beach but to give a fuller picture of our state. We all love living in Oregon, but our state has a scarred history that has been too long avoided and overlooked.
You can still enjoy your day walking among the giant sea stacks, taking in the salty air and blue-grey ocean beyond while still understanding the history both geologic and cultural.
The wayside park itself also notes the historical significance of this place with some interpretive signage (again, very brief) outlining the origins of Battle Rock’s name, as well as the part that Port Orford played in the removal and relocation of Indigenous peoples.
It is a beautiful spot to stop, walk on the beach, learn a little bit of history and ecology, feel the power of the ocean knowing how it shaped these rocks and fully take in the views of this wayside wonder if only for the cooler days and clearer skies.
However, as we began to head back east, we looked towards the south, that stunning vista and saw a plume of smoke billowing from the Siskiyous as the Flat Fire erupted that day.
