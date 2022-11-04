Say a friend invites you to go hiking, mountain biking or climbing. They assure you that you have a lot of experience. You’ll be fine, they say.
You trust this person and believe everything will be fine. You go on the adventure.
But it ends up being so far out of your comfort zone that you end up having a horrible experience.
We’ve all been there.
Saveria Tilden, CEO and founder of AdventurUs Women, intentionally fosters a supportive, all-inclusive environment when it comes to the outdoors. Her hope is participants face their fears and step out of their comfort zone with the nurturing support of fellow women.
“Let’s learn all the steps so that by the time you get to the trail you’re a little bit more (comfortable) going over all those rocks or going over the mountains or doing what you need to do,” Tilden said.
Her mission is to help women let go of the insecurities holding them back. She’s in the business of breaking down barriers and preconceived notions when it comes to women recreating in the outdoors.
“There are so many preconceived notions of what it looks like to be outdoorsy,” Tilden said. “You need to be a certain size. You need to have certain clothes. You need to look a certain way according to Instagram. Your tent always needs to be set up on the edge of a beautiful cliff.”
The result of letting go of these preconceived notions has been an empowering space for women to come together from all backgrounds and abilities.
Representation and inclusivity are important to Tilden, which is why she makes sure that LGTBQ women and women of color are represented on her website, at events and in her staff.
Christa Nash-Webber, event coordinator at the nonprofit SheJumps, proposed the idea of a women’s speaker series to Tilden. With the mission of SheJumps closely aligned to that of AdventurUs Women, Tilden jumped at the opportunity to become a founding partner of the speaker series.
The inaugural Empowering Women Through Adventure Speaker Series launched in October with its first talk and is just getting started. Six more presentations will take place on a monthly basis through mid-April.
Tilden will lead the next talk in the series on Nov. 16: Why We Thrive in Women-Only Spaces. In the talk, she’ll ask participants to consider their own preconceived barriers.
“A lot of times the things that are holding us back are ourselves,” Tilden said.
She’ll discuss how participants can break through those self-limiting barriers to find a like-minded community with which to plan the next adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.