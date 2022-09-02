Bowhunting_Rocky Mountain Elk_Lewis

In late August and early September, bull elk break away from the bachelor groups and stake out their own territory. At this stage of the season, bulls "locate" by bugling while they establish their territory.

 Gary Lewis

When I see the moon full after the middle of August, it takes me back.

While driving one night, I pulled over to sleep when I could no longer keep my eyes open. I was in elk country, and, with my window cracked, I heard elk chirps and mews and other assorted elk noises. Opening my door, I crept over to the edge of the canyon and looked down. In the moonlight, I watched a herd of 400 elk move up a canyon. It was a rare moment to hear them in the still night air.

Gary Lewis is a columnist for The Bulletin.

