With the thoughts of turkey and the inevitable family gatherings soon to come, there’s no need to go far to work off those holiday meals or to steal away for a few minutes of peace with — or from — those who have come to visit. Open seasonally from September through the end of January, Dry River Canyon just east of Bend and adjacent to the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area is a moderate, 6.4-mile out-and-back trail through an ancient former riverbed.
The route gently gains about 500 feet over its course, and it requires a sturdy pair of shoes to navigate the rocky terrain. But this is not the hike to stare at your feet the whole time. While you should take care to watch your step, don’t forget to look up.
The canyon gradually grows around you, eventually presenting 300-foot, captivating layered basalt cliff faces, their various colors left from mineral deposits as well as outcroppings birds of prey decide to call home seasonally. The river that flowed here once drained Lake Millican sprawled to the east of the canyon, eventually meeting up with the Crooked River, according to the Bureau of Land Management website.
Along the path, you’ll also find large, rounded boulders that were smoothed by the once-flowing water here. But the river has now been traded for the typical terrain found east of town with twisted, old-growth Western juniper trees — and a few rogue ponderosa pines — taking up residence, along with roaming high desert critters like the aforementioned raptors and deer.
One of the best things about the multi-use hike/bike trail (besides the views, which are spectacular) is that it’s never really very busy. Every time I’ve ventured out that direction, I’m usually the only one on the trail. I may just be incredibly lucky, but given how popular trails in Central Oregon have become, it feels like a small miracle to have a trail to yourself. This time of year, however, given the position of the wintertime sun, the area gets very little sunlight to thaw out snow or ice accumulations, plus it gets dark earlier here than out in the Badlands proper, so plan accordingly.
Given its distance from town, especially for those of us on the east side, Dry River Canyon is a favorite that never fails to help shake off work week or holiday stresses.
Getting there: From Bend, drive east on Highway 20 for 17 miles. Turn left after milepost 17 at the sign for the Oregon Badlands Wilderness (just before the road begins to climb uphill). Turn right into the gravel area and continue toward the dirt road to the southeast (the road is rocky and unmaintained and not recommended for low-clearance vehicles). Follow the road for 0.9 miles, keeping right at the fork until you reach the circular parking area for the trailhead. There is no water or toilet at the trailhead.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.