With the thoughts of turkey and the inevitable family gatherings soon to come, there’s no need to go far to work off those holiday meals or to steal away for a few minutes of peace with — or from — those who have come to visit. Open seasonally from September through the end of January, Dry River Canyon just east of Bend and adjacent to the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area is a moderate, 6.4-mile out-and-back trail through an ancient former riverbed.

The route gently gains about 500 feet over its course, and it requires a sturdy pair of shoes to navigate the rocky terrain. But this is not the hike to stare at your feet the whole time. While you should take care to watch your step, don’t forget to look up.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.