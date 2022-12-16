Gerry_Photo by Tim Davis (@_timdavis_).jpg

Gerry Lopez

 Tim Davis

"The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez," filmmaker Stacy Peralta's documentary about the life and times of surfing and snowboarding legend Gerry Lopez, a resident of Bend, is available for free streaming on Patagonia’s website.

Lopez earned the nickname Mr. Pipeline due to his laidback but commanding mastery of the reef break by that name on Oahu's famed North Shore. He was also an early windsurfer on Maui and continues to snowboard and standup paddle.

