With all the resources available online, one might assume travel guidebooks have become irrelevant. But Lonely Planet’s “Experience Pacific Northwest,” published in November 2022, is designed to complement the smartphones in our pockets, offering tips on lesser-known destinations and insight into the local culture.
“It’s for that traveler who’s going to have their cellphone in the other hand, looking up all kinds of things on their phone,” said Michael Kohn, a contributor to the book and the public lands and environment reporter at The Bulletin.
For this reason, the guidebook doesn’t waste space on details such as hours of operation, addresses or phone numbers, all of which are a quick Google search away. A number of QR codes allow readers to dive deeper into the content of the book with links to recently posted articles on the region.
Kohn contributed to the book’s coverage on Central Oregon, Columbia River Gorge and the Oregon Coast. The Bulletin’s beer writer, Jon Abernathy, also lent his expertise to the project, weighing in on craft brews to try in Bend.
“It’s meant to inspire people to go out there and travel and see things again,” he said.
Kohn said he discovered new attractions because of the guidebook and wants to pass that knowledge along to others.
For Bend locals, the book presents a host of ideas for weekend getaways to Portland, the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast. It also offers insight into traveling farther north to Seattle, the San Juan Islands, or Canada’s Vancouver, Whistler or Tofino.
Even the sections that cover areas closer to home are likely to include a few surprises for longtime locals.
On Page 195, the guidebook maps an 84-mile loop departing from Sisters. The route travels over McKenzie Pass past the Dee Wright Observatory to the Belknap Hot Spring Lodge. From there, it loops by Clear Lake before passing Suttle Lake on its way back to Sisters.
Pages 198 and 199 feature an essay on The Deschutes River written by Kohn in which he draws on his knowledge of the environment. It provides an overview of the history of the river, detailing problems that have arisen as a result of the dams. Species such as Oregon spotted frog, sockeye salmon, bull trout and steelhead have been devastated by the human manipulation of the river. However, recent conservation efforts have begun to reverse some of the damage.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
