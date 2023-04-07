With all the resources available online, one might assume travel guidebooks have become irrelevant. But Lonely Planet’s “Experience Pacific Northwest,” published in November 2022, is designed to complement the smartphones in our pockets, offering tips on lesser-known destinations and insight into the local culture.

“It’s for that traveler who’s going to have their cellphone in the other hand, looking up all kinds of things on their phone,” said Michael Kohn, a contributor to the book and the public lands and environment reporter at The Bulletin.

Lonely Planet's Experience Pacific Northwest cover

The guidebook includes contributions by locals, such as Bulletin reporter Michael Kohn and beer writer Jon Abernathy. 
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

