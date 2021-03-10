If you’ve ever struggled to choose a meal from a long menu, you may relate to my frequent struggle when trying to plan a hike. In Central Oregon, there are almost too many options — which is a great problem to have, but still a problem. Do I want to walk through a forest? A scenic Deschutes River setting? See a lava flow? Maybe some pretty aspens to gaze upon?
Fortunately, Dillon Falls Day Use checks off all of those (although the lava flow and aspens are on the opposite side of the river). Located off of Forest Road 41, Dillon Falls has class V rapids a short walk downstream from the parking area, where there’s a boat launch for nonmotorized boats, and, heading upstream, Ryan Ranch, which Deschutes National Forest restored from a meadow to wetland several years ago.
From Dillon Falls, hikers can head upstream to destinations such as Slough Day Use and Benham Falls, or downstream to Aspen, Big Eddy or Lava Island Falls. Dogs must be leashed May 15 through Sept. 15. A recreation pass is required.
Getting there: From Bend, head west on Cascades Lakes Highway, then 2.6 miles south on Forest Road 41. Follow signs to Dillon Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.