The city of Culver will host a public meeting for the public to give its input about the design of its forthcoming, 6,000-square-foot skatepark. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Culver Support Services Building, 412 W. E St., Culver.
Along with the design of the Darlene Urbach Memorial Skatepark, slated for spring 2024 construction, the meeting will also cover donations and additional park amenities such as pickleball courts.
If you're unable to attend, you can participate via Google Meet at 1347-5547227 PIN 658228666.
