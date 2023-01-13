The mission of Deschutes Land Trust is to connect the public to the natural world. That’s why its annual Nature Nights series has and will always be free.
“We want to make sure (Nature Nights) is free to the public so there are no barriers for people who want to come,” said Sarah Mowry, outreach director at Deschutes Land Trust.
The upcoming series includes three talks on current topics including wildfire, wolves and fungi. The Land Trust selected speakers on basis of both scientific knowledge and an ability to present in an engaging manner.
“There’s a little bit of an art to finding someone who can share potentially confusing or in-depth scientific information in a way that the average person can understand,” Mowry said.
It’s the first time the nonprofit has held the series in person since the onset of the pandemic. After it was canceled in 2020, Nature Nights was held online the following two years.
However, moving the series online allowed the Land Trust to invite scientists to speak from outside Central Oregon, including Robin Wall Kimmerer, who explicitly does not travel for speaking engagements due to climate change.
This year, the Land Trust will once again host Nature Nights at the Tower Theatre. The downtown Bend venue invites a relaxed atmosphere to the discussions, allowing attendees to drink a beer and hang out while listening to the presentations, Mowry said.
The first talk, “Fungi in the Forest,” will be held Jan. 25 by Ariel Cowan, regional fire specialist for Oregon State University Extension. Cowan has a passion for fungal ecology and forest health. She’ll share how the fungi communication networks help our forests to recover from wildfire.
The final presentation, on March 22, is “Wild Horses, Wolves and other Wildlife of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.” It will be given by Austin L. Smith, who grew up on the reservation and now oversees the Branch of Natural Resources for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. His talk will touch on the dynamics of managing populations of wild horses and wolves and the reintroduction efforts of bighorn sheep and mountain goats.
If interested in attending, register in advance online, as the series regularly sells out.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
