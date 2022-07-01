It’s Friday after work, and I’m pedaling up to ride Lower Whoops.
The trail is closed weekdays for logging operations but opens at 3 p.m. on Friday for the weekend.
I’ve not ridden the trails in the closed area since last fall and am excited to do a few playful laps.
When I get to the area I’m shocked by the altered look of the forest.
Bare ground, little canopy, and one of my favorite big trees is gone. It’s hard not to be upset seeing a place I love being changed. Is the forest going to recover?
With this question in mind, I reached out to the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project. The DCFP is a group of wildlife biologists, ecologists, geologists, recreation advocates and logging industry professionals who have studied the science of a dry forest ecosystem and are working to find a balance of interests.
For example, when looking at a grouping of trees, the logging representative may say, “This stand has a lot of economic value as lumber,” but the ornithologist will say, “This species of trees is providing critical habitat for a bird species.” A compromise will be struck: Part of the tree stand can be taken, and part will be left for the birds.
After hundreds of such conversations, and by working with scientists to create data that then everyone uses to create the restoration prescriptions, a recommendation is made to Deschutes National Forest, which will then mark trees so logging professionals can see what they’ll be removing should they win the contract.
Marking refers to those spray paint rings you see on trees. Orange paint designates a tree that must be left standing. Orange-tagged trees may have forks that are great for nesting, may visually guide a mountain bike rider on a trail, or may be an important species for the area.
Blue-painted trees are ones that need to go to thin the number of trees. These trees can be members of an invasive species, or in a stand that is too dense to thrive. How many trees the land can sustain is also taken into consideration. Soil nutrients and water availability are critical to support large and healthy trees.
In the case of my favorite tree, it was near several other large ponderosas, and not all of them would be able to thrive with the available resources. My tree took one for the team. I love it even more for that.
Once logging operations are complete, COTA will help repair any damage done to trail tread. Native grasses will be able to regrow thanks to the sunlight that again reaches the forest floor. Wildlife habitat will expand, and critters will return. The forest will be healthy and more resistant to major wildfires. The lumber harvested today will be milled in Gilchrist, keeping more jobs in Central Oregon.
Knowing that really smart and thoughtful Central Oregon community members with diverse interests are working together to bring compromise and equanimity to the West Bend Project makes me feel better about riding through the disturbed landscape today. I’m excited to watch the forest around Lower Whoops emerge from the restoration work over the next few years. This work should keep this section of forest free of catastrophic wildfire, which in turn means generations of riders will get to ride Lower Whoops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.