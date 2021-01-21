Walton Lake Sno-park on the Big Summit District of the Ochoco National Forest has about 20 miles of nordic ski trails that radiate from the parking area. An array of trails include short, relatively flat paths for beginners to longer, steeper runs for more advanced skiers. The Corral Loop is an easy, 5-mile path that is mostly flat but offers a few moderate slopes. The Round Mountain Trail, which begins just west of the shelter at the sno-park, joins the Walton Lake to Round Mountain hiking trail. There is also a spacious shelter near the parking lot at Walton Lake Sno-park.
Directions: From Prineville, drive 16 miles east on U.S. Highway 26 to the junction of Forest Road 22. At the junction, keep right at a sign for Walton Lake. Travel on Forest Road 22 for 9 miles to the Ochoco Ranger Station. Just past the station, look for an intersection and take a left. Walton Lake Sno-park is about 9 miles up the road. A sno-park permit is required.
