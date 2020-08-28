CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK —
People planning on hiking the only trail that leads to the waters of Crater Lake are now being greeted and informed by Crater Lake National Park about what is allowed at the lake.
Two rangers are stationed at the Cleetwood Cove Trail while another is patrolling the 1.1-mile trail and visiting the lakeshore area as part of stepped -up efforts to prevent the use of illegal water gear, such as snorkels and blow-up kayaks and other flotation devices, that could negatively impact the lake’s water quality, said Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman.
Earlier this month, there were concerns about the pollution of Crater Lake’s water quality, which many believe is one of the world’s clearest and most pristine lakes. It was feared visitors were taking items, mostly unknowingly, that could result in invasive species and non-native organisms.
“If the situation has taught us anything, it’s the importance of visitor orientation and education,” Ackerman said, noting he personally responded to news media outlets and many people from around the nation “all concerned about protecting the sanctity of the lake. It’s very comforting to know people care about the lake as much as we do.”
Rangers stationed at the trailhead are “talking to all people going on the trail about what is and what isn’t prohibited,” Ackerman said. Rangers have reported that nearly half the people hiking the trail, which requires a return uphill climb that gains 700 feet, have inadequate footwear.
Signs at the Cleetwood Cove Trailhead have been revised to provide written and visual information about what is and isn’t permitted in the lake along with information recommending people use the nearby restrooms before going to the lake, where the facilities are closed.
More positively, Ackerman said that when he hiked to Cleetwood Cove and back last week, “I didn’t see a single violation,” other than what a person claimed was a service dog swimming in the lake. He expressed surprise at the volume of hikers, noting he counted 300 people descending the trail at 5 p.m., a time when people are usually leaving.
“It is extraordinary to see that many going to hike at that time of day,” said Ackerman, noting he was expecting to see 25 or possibly 50 people.
Increased staffing at the trailhead and on the trail has forced park managers to move permanent and seasonal staff from their usual jobs and also resulted in “hours and hours” of overtime. The park’s usual numbers of interpretative, law enforcement and other seasonal staff have been sharply reduced this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in housing shortages.
Park staff have also been involved in an unusually high number of incidents involving people illegally climbing in the caldera rim, which is notoriously rocky and features steep, loose slopes.
“We basically have all hands on deck,” Ackerman said of Park Service employees having to assist with a variety of jobs and tasks.
Visitation at the park has shown gains, despite the pandemic. Based on just released statistics, there were 216,000 in July, a 4% increase from July 2019. Because of earlier pandemic-mandated closures, however, this year’s visitation is 22% below last year.
