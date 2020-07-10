Cool off after a long hike near a crisp mountain lake or catch the reflection of the cosmos in it’s still waters after setting up camp. Central Oregon is full of spectacular lakes of all sizes just waiting to be explored.
The following only includes open sites. For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall
Cinder Beach Day Use: Closed; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Cinder Hill Day Use: Closed; hazard trees
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with light deadfall
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open
Devil’s Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free for the first mile, deep snow beyond
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Waso Lake
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Unknown
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Peak: Open; some snow possible
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Clear of downfall to Blow Lake, likely light deadfall from there to junction with Senoj Lake
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snowfree with light deadfall
Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; loop trail is partially closed due to hazard tree removal
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Likely snow free
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open; campground remains closed
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Powder House Cove and Roberts Bay boat ramps are closed; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water
Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed
Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water
Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open; no water
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water
South Campground: Open; no water
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Walton Lake Campground: Open; group site closed
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave: Sandy and loose
Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors
Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Upper Storm King: Sandy and loose
C.O.D. and Upper Whoops are riding well with deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Dinah Moe Humm: Riding well; deadfall reported
Tiddlywinks and Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose
All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Lower Mrazek: Sandy and loose
All other trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Flagline Access: Winter mix
Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Deep Snow
Middle Flagline: Closed
Sector 16: Sandy and loose
Swampy-Dutchman: Snow
Upper Flagline: Snow, deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Winter mix; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC, BLade Runner and Lava Flow (lower) are riding well
All other trails are open, but have no updated conditions available
Sunriver area trails
Black Rock: Sandy and Loose
Crater Rim and Elko Point: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails and Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Green Ridge and Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99): Sandy and loose; deadfall reported
Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose
All trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Redmond trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. July 9.
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 82% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is good for “cranebows” and fair for bass.
Wickiup Reservoir: 33% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish
Prineville Reservoir: 56% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Fishing is fair with still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing, jigging and casting being the best methods.
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; fishing is fair for kokanee and browns. Recommended still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing and jigging.
Ochoco Reservoir: 39% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing is fair to good
Haystack Reservoir: 91% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing for rainbow trout is fair on bait, troll and flies. Warm water species picking up
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; Still and fly fishing with casting lures toward the bank; fishing is good
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Crescent Lake: 51% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee
