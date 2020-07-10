Cool off after a long hike near a crisp mountain lake or catch the reflection of the cosmos in it’s still waters after setting up camp. Central Oregon is full of spectacular lakes of all sizes just waiting to be explored.

The following only includes open sites. For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Beach Day Use: Open

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall

Cinder Beach Day Use: Closed; operated by the Suttle Lodge

Cinder Hill Day Use: Closed; hazard trees

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with light deadfall

Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open

Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open

Devil’s Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free for the first mile, deep snow beyond

Elk Lake Day Use: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Waso Lake

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Little Crater Day Use: Open

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open

Meek Lake Trail: Unknown

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Paulina Peak: Open; some snow possible

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Clear of downfall to Blow Lake, likely light deadfall from there to junction with Senoj Lake

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snowfree with light deadfall

Steve Larson Trailhead: Open

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; loop trail is partially closed due to hazard tree removal

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Likely snow free

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open; campground remains closed

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Powder House Cove and Roberts Bay boat ramps are closed; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed

Camping

Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.

Deschutes National Forest

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water

Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed

Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water

Monty Campground: Open; no campfires

Newberry Group Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open; no water

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water

South Campground: Open; no water

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open; group site closed

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave: Sandy and loose

Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors

Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Upper Storm King: Sandy and loose

C.O.D. and Upper Whoops are riding well with deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Dinah Moe Humm: Riding well; deadfall reported

Tiddlywinks and Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose

All other trails are riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Lower Mrazek: Sandy and loose

All other trails are riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Flagline Access: Winter mix

Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Deep Snow

Middle Flagline: Closed

Sector 16: Sandy and loose

Swampy-Dutchman: Snow

Upper Flagline: Snow, deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Winter mix; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC, BLade Runner and Lava Flow (lower) are riding well

All other trails are open, but have no updated conditions available

Sunriver area trails

Black Rock: Sandy and Loose

Crater Rim and Elko Point: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails and Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Green Ridge and Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99): Sandy and loose; deadfall reported

Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose

All trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Redmond trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. July 9.

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 82% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is good for “cranebows” and fair for bass.

Wickiup Reservoir: 33% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish

Prineville Reservoir: 56% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Fishing is fair with still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing, jigging and casting being the best methods.

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; fishing is fair for kokanee and browns. Recommended still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing and jigging.

Ochoco Reservoir: 39% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing is fair to good

Haystack Reservoir: 91% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing for rainbow trout is fair on bait, troll and flies. Warm water species picking up

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; Still and fly fishing with casting lures toward the bank; fishing is good

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Crescent Lake: 51% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.