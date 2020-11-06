Winter weather is finally on it’s way and most of Central Oregon’s higher elevations will see some snow this weekend.

Instead of avoiding it, embrace it by bundling up and heading out to areas near Sisters and Camp Sherman. The crystal clear waters of the Metolius River and Whychus Creek can make a great outing even if the conditions are a little soggy. Most campgrounds have closed for the season across Central Oregon but there are still plenty of trails to ride and hike before the snow really begins to pile up.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Rockpile Lake: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Nov. 5

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,230 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; look for trout in deeper, well-aerated water and shady spots along the bank; caddis patterns and large stonefly nymphs can catch fish; fishing continues to be good.

Metolius River: 1,260 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 144 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 434 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.

