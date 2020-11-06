Winter weather is finally on it’s way and most of Central Oregon’s higher elevations will see some snow this weekend.
Instead of avoiding it, embrace it by bundling up and heading out to areas near Sisters and Camp Sherman. The crystal clear waters of the Metolius River and Whychus Creek can make a great outing even if the conditions are a little soggy. Most campgrounds have closed for the season across Central Oregon but there are still plenty of trails to ride and hike before the snow really begins to pile up.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cold Springs Day Use: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open
Head of the Metolius: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Rockpile Lake: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Sisters trails
Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Nov. 5
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,230 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; look for trout in deeper, well-aerated water and shady spots along the bank; caddis patterns and large stonefly nymphs can catch fish; fishing continues to be good.
Metolius River: 1,260 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 144 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 434 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.
