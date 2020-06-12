Looking for adventure by a river, all the locations identified in our list are by the water:
Hiking and day use sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open — no services
Benham East Trailhead: Open — no services
Benham West Trailhead: Open — no services
Besson Day Use: Open: — no services
Big Eddy Day Use: Open: — no services
Cold Springs Day Use: Open — no services
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open — no services
Dillon Day Use: Open — no services
Fall River Headwaters: Open — no services
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open — no services
Head of the Metolius: Open — no services
Lava Island Day Use: Open — no services
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open: — no services
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open — no services
Meadow Picnic: Open — no services
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open — no services
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open — no services
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open — no services
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open — no services
Quinn River Day Use: Open — no services
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open — no services
Sisters Cow Camp: Open — no services
Slough Day Use: Open — no services
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open — no services
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open — no services
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open — no services
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open — no services
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open — limited services
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open — limited services; campground remains closed
Baneberry Trailhead: Open — limited services
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open — limited services
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open — limited services
Cougar East Trailhead: Open — limited services
Cougar West Trailhead: Open — limited services
Fry Trailhead: Open — limited services
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open — limited services
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open — limited services
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services
Keeton Trailhead: Open — limited services
Kelsey Trailhead: Open — limited services
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open — limited services
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open — limited services
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open — limited services
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Payten Trailhead: Open — limited services
Potlid North Trailhead: Open — limited services
Potlid South Trailhead: Open — limited services
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead : Open — limited services
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open — limited services
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open — limited services
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services
South Prong Trailhead: Open — limited services
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open — limited services
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open — limited services
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open — limited services
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Big Sky Park: Open; maintain social distancing
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; maintain social distancing
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed, maintain social distancing
Haul Road Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Sawyer Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open — limited services Restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open — limited services; day-use only, restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Facilities may close without notice
La Pine State Park: Open — limited services; boat ramp open but limited to hand carry watercraft, no trailers are permitted due to ongoing construction. Off-leash area closed. Overnight camping will reopen June 9
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; Misery Ridge and Chute trails, RV and overflow parking and Biovac are closed. Be prepared to turn around if crowded. The following climbing routes are closed to protect nesting raptors: Cajun Cliff, Victoria Tower, Little Three Fingered Jack, Puddy’s Tower, The Monument, Anglin’s Buttress, French Tent Rock, Driveway Gravel (P2, P3), Teddy Bear’s Picnic (P2-P5), Five Easy Pieces (P2-P5), Free Lunch (P2-P5), First Kiss (41-47), King Line, Smith Rock Group (above 100 feet).
Tumalo State Park: Open — limited services; Day-use open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., restrooms open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Overnight camping will reopen June 9. Facilities may close without notice
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Bull Bend Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Opens Monday
Monty Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Opens Monday
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Riverside Campground: Open
Smiling River Campground: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Big Bend Campground: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
Palisades Campground: Open;
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open, no potable water
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors
Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Phil’s Trail: Sandy and loose with deadfall
Upper Storm King and C.O.D.: Riding well; reported deadfall
All other trails are riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Deschutes River: riding well, reported deadfall
Dinah Moe Humm: Repopend, deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Deep snow, deadfall reported
Northfork: Deep snow
All other trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Flagline Access: Deep Snow
Lower Flagline: Riding well, deadfall reported
Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Deep Snow
Middle Flagline: Closed
Swampy Lakes Loop: Riding well, deadfall reported
Swampy-Dutchman: Snow
Upper Flagline: Snow, deadfall reported
Vista Butte: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails reporting deep snow
Sunriver area trails
La Pine State Park: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
All trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Redmond trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10:30 a.m. June 11.
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4740 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, skwala, march brown, sulpin
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3810 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sulpin, baitfish
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1530 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1577 cfs; rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, scud, leech, egg
Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sculpin
Metolius River: 1490 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin, baitfish
Tumalo Creek: 15.8 cfs; rainbow trout
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 376 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 274 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin
