Holly Hoeksema and her husband Andrew Hoeksema walk along a section of the Deschutes River Trail together on Friday, June 5, while training for an upcoming backpacking trip with family.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Looking for adventure by a river, all the locations identified in our list are by the water:

Hiking and day use sites

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open — no services

Benham East Trailhead: Open — no services

Benham West Trailhead: Open — no services

Besson Day Use: Open: — no services

Big Eddy Day Use: Open: — no services

Cold Springs Day Use: Open — no services

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open — no services

Dillon Day Use: Open — no services

Fall River Headwaters: Open — no services

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open — no services

Head of the Metolius: Open — no services

Lava Island Day Use: Open — no services

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open: — no services

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open — no services

Meadow Picnic: Open — no services

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open — no services

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open — no services

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open — no services

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open — no services

Quinn River Day Use: Open — no services

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open — no services

Sisters Cow Camp: Open — no services

Slough Day Use: Open — no services

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open — no services

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open — no services

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open — no services

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open — no services

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open — limited services

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open — limited services; campground remains closed

Baneberry Trailhead: Open — limited services

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open — limited services

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open — limited services

Cougar East Trailhead: Open — limited services

Cougar West Trailhead: Open — limited services

Fry Trailhead: Open — limited services

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open — limited services

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open — limited services

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services

Keeton Trailhead: Open — limited services

Kelsey Trailhead: Open — limited services

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open — limited services

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open — limited services

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open — limited services

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Payten Trailhead: Open — limited services

Potlid North Trailhead: Open — limited services

Potlid South Trailhead: Open — limited services

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead : Open — limited services

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open — limited services

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open — limited services

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services

South Prong Trailhead: Open — limited services

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open — limited services

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open — limited services

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open — limited services

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Big Sky Park: Open; maintain social distancing

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; maintain social distancing

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; maintain social distancing

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; maintain social distancing

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; maintain social distancing

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed, maintain social distancing

Haul Road Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Sawyer Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open — limited services Restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open — limited services; day-use only, restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Facilities may close without notice

La Pine State Park: Open — limited services; boat ramp open but limited to hand carry watercraft, no trailers are permitted due to ongoing construction. Off-leash area closed. Overnight camping will reopen June 9

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; Misery Ridge and Chute trails, RV and overflow parking and Biovac are closed. Be prepared to turn around if crowded. The following climbing routes are closed to protect nesting raptors: Cajun Cliff, Victoria Tower, Little Three Fingered Jack, Puddy’s Tower, The Monument, Anglin’s Buttress, French Tent Rock, Driveway Gravel (P2, P3), Teddy Bear’s Picnic (P2-P5), Five Easy Pieces (P2-P5), Free Lunch (P2-P5), First Kiss (41-47), King Line, Smith Rock Group (above 100 feet).

Tumalo State Park: Open — limited services; Day-use open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., restrooms open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Overnight camping will reopen June 9. Facilities may close without notice

Camping

Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Bull Bend Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Opens Monday

Monty Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Opens Monday

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Riverside Campground: Open

Smiling River Campground: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Palisades Campground: Open;

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open, no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors

Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Phil’s Trail: Sandy and loose with deadfall

Upper Storm King and C.O.D.: Riding well; reported deadfall

All other trails are riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Deschutes River: riding well, reported deadfall

Dinah Moe Humm: Repopend, deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Deep snow, deadfall reported

Northfork: Deep snow

All other trails are riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Flagline Access: Deep Snow

Lower Flagline: Riding well, deadfall reported

Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Deep Snow

Middle Flagline: Closed

Swampy Lakes Loop: Riding well, deadfall reported

Swampy-Dutchman: Snow

Upper Flagline: Snow, deadfall reported

Vista Butte: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails reporting deep snow

Sunriver area trails

La Pine State Park: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

All trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Redmond trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10:30 a.m. June 11.

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4740 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, skwala, march brown, sulpin

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3810 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sulpin, baitfish

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1530 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1577 cfs; rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, scud, leech, egg

Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sculpin

Metolius River: 1490 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin, baitfish

Tumalo Creek: 15.8 cfs; rainbow trout

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 376 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 274 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin

