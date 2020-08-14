Summer is in full swing, and we’re in for a hot one this weekend, so take the plunge in one of Central Oregon’s many lakes.

With so many options, try a new lake to cast your line or relax in a hammock on the shores, maintaining social distance. Remember, if it’s crowded, turn around and choose an alternative spot to cool off.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Beach Day Use: Open

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, unknown conditions on Clover Meadow trail

Cinder Hill Day Use: Open

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open

Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open

Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow on upper mountain climbing trail.

Elk Lake Day Use: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after.

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Wasco Lake

Johnny Lake Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open

Little Crater Day Use: Open

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; light blowdown for the first mile into the wilderness area, unknown beyond

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall

Moraine Lake: Open; snow-free and clear, please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Pacific Crest Trail: Moderate blowdown throughout with some sections having been cleared; should be completely snow free

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; one down tree

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; swimmer’s itch reported, rub down with a towel immediately after leaving the water and shower shortly after.

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Creek Horse Camp: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; stay on trails and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open; nonwilderness section is clear, in wilderness section the trail is clear to Muskrat Lake, stock not recommended

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open; campground remains closed

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services; showers open with limited hours; cabins and group picnic areas are reservation only; group tent sites are closed

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is first come, first served

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Powder House Cove and Roberts Bay boat ramps are closed; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed

Camping

Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land at Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.

Deschutes National Forest

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open; stock water only

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water

Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open

Crescent Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

Driftwood Campground: Open; no water

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed

Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water

North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open; no water

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water

South Campground: Open; no water

South Shore Campground: Open; water coming soon

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Lake Campground: Open; no water

West South Twin Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open; group site closed



Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 13.

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 71% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; water temperature is very warm, trout can be found in deeper channels or at the mouths of cold water tributaries, wild rainbow trout must be released.

Wickiup Reservoir: 14% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish.

Prineville Reservoir: 45% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair to good in deeper water during the day.

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; recommended trolling, still-fishing, jigging and fly-fishing; overall fair conditions.

Ochoco Reservoir: 26% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; bass population is abundant, crappie aren’t as abundant. Low water level has made the boat ramp unusable for boats on trailers.

Haystack Reservoir: 83% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing for rainbow trout is fair on bait, troll and flies. Warm water species picking up

Lake Billy Chinook: Algae bloom.

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks. Algae bloom.

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only; good fishing in the morning and evenings; catch and release only.

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Crescent Lake: 40% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee

Odell Lake: Recreational use advisory has been lifted, be aware of the signs of harmful algae blooms.

