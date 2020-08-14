Summer is in full swing, and we’re in for a hot one this weekend, so take the plunge in one of Central Oregon’s many lakes.
With so many options, try a new lake to cast your line or relax in a hammock on the shores, maintaining social distance. Remember, if it’s crowded, turn around and choose an alternative spot to cool off.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, unknown conditions on Clover Meadow trail
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow on upper mountain climbing trail.
Elk Lake Day Use: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after.
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Wasco Lake
Johnny Lake Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; light blowdown for the first mile into the wilderness area, unknown beyond
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall
Moraine Lake: Open; snow-free and clear, please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Pacific Crest Trail: Moderate blowdown throughout with some sections having been cleared; should be completely snow free
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; one down tree
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; swimmer’s itch reported, rub down with a towel immediately after leaving the water and shower shortly after.
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Creek Horse Camp: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; stay on trails and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; nonwilderness section is clear, in wilderness section the trail is clear to Muskrat Lake, stock not recommended
Ochoco National Forest
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open; campground remains closed
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services; showers open with limited hours; cabins and group picnic areas are reservation only; group tent sites are closed
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is first come, first served
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Powder House Cove and Roberts Bay boat ramps are closed; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land at Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open; stock water only
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water
Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open
Crescent Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Driftwood Campground: Open; no water
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed
Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water
North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open; no water
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water
South Campground: Open; no water
South Shore Campground: Open; water coming soon
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open; no water
West South Twin Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Walton Lake Campground: Open; group site closed
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 13.
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 71% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; water temperature is very warm, trout can be found in deeper channels or at the mouths of cold water tributaries, wild rainbow trout must be released.
Wickiup Reservoir: 14% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish.
Prineville Reservoir: 45% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair to good in deeper water during the day.
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; recommended trolling, still-fishing, jigging and fly-fishing; overall fair conditions.
Ochoco Reservoir: 26% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; bass population is abundant, crappie aren’t as abundant. Low water level has made the boat ramp unusable for boats on trailers.
Haystack Reservoir: 83% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing for rainbow trout is fair on bait, troll and flies. Warm water species picking up
Lake Billy Chinook: Algae bloom.
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks. Algae bloom.
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only; good fishing in the morning and evenings; catch and release only.
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Crescent Lake: 40% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee
Odell Lake: Recreational use advisory has been lifted, be aware of the signs of harmful algae blooms.
