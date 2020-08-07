Take a walk under the towering ponderosas or Douglas firs of Central Oregon forests this weekend. The cooler temperatures in store are ideal for longer hikes and cozy mornings by a campfire (where allowed) at these open spaces.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit CentralOregonExplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends

Green Ridge Lookout: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Mile Camp Day Use: Open

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Pacific Crest Trail: Moderate blowdown throughout with some sections having been cleared; should be completely snow free

Park Meadow: Open

Phil’s Trailhead: Open

Pine Mountain: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Coyner Trail: Open maintain social distancing

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed, maintain social distancing

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Sawyer Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Oregon State Parks

La Pine State Park: Open; reduced services; meeting hall and deluxe cabins are closed

Tumalo State Park: Open; reduced services; showers open with reduced hours; yurts and group facilities are closed; day-use open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Camping

Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no water

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Boyd Cave Trail and Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose

Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Expressway, Lower Whoops, Marvin’s Garden, Ticket to Ride (North and South) and Upper Storm King: Sandy and loose

C.O.D. and Phil’s: Riding well with deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Duodenum: Riding well with deadfall reported

Dinah Moe Humm and Tiddlywinks: Sandy and loose

All other trails are riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Farewell, Lower Mrazek and Upper Mrazek: Sandy and loose

All other trails are riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Lower Flagline, S.S.T., Sector 16, Swampy Lakes Loop, Swampy-Dutchman, Tumalo Ridge and Upper Flagline: Sandy and loose

Middle Flagline: Closed until Aug. 15 to protect elk habitat

All other trails are riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose

Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported

Mt. Bachelor

All trails are riding well

Sunriver area trails

Roundabout: Sandy and Loose

Crater Rim and Elko Point: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails and Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Green Ridge and Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99) and Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose

All trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Redmond trails

Dry Canyon: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 6.

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,688 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fishing is fair to good on flies and lures, no bait allowed

Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; long leaders and 6-7x tippet and mid-day fishing is recommended

Metolius River: 1,350 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only; fishing has been fair for bull and rainbow trout

Tumalo Creek: 12.6 cfs; rainbow trout

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 218 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 542 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 75% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is good for “cranebows” and fair for bass

Wickiup Reservoir: 17% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Fishing is fair with still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing, jigging and casting being the best methods.

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; recommended trolling, still-fishing, jigging and fly-fishing; overall fair conditions.

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks. Algae bloom.

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Crescent Lake: 42% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee

Odell Lake: Recreational use advisory in effect due to a harmful algae bloom

