Take a walk under the towering ponderosas or Douglas firs of Central Oregon forests this weekend. The cooler temperatures in store are ideal for longer hikes and cozy mornings by a campfire (where allowed) at these open spaces.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit CentralOregonExplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cold Springs Day Use: Open
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends
Green Ridge Lookout: Closed; COVID-19 exposure limitations, will open when possible
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
Pacific Crest Trail: Moderate blowdown throughout with some sections having been cleared; should be completely snow free
Park Meadow: Open
Phil’s Trailhead: Open
Pine Mountain: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Coyner Trail: Open maintain social distancing
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed, maintain social distancing
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Sawyer Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Oregon State Parks
La Pine State Park: Open; reduced services; meeting hall and deluxe cabins are closed
Tumalo State Park: Open; reduced services; showers open with reduced hours; yurts and group facilities are closed; day-use open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no water
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Barnhouse Campground: Open
Cottonwood Campground: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open
Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open
Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave, Boyd Cave Trail and Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose
Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Expressway, Lower Whoops, Marvin’s Garden, Ticket to Ride (North and South) and Upper Storm King: Sandy and loose
C.O.D. and Phil’s: Riding well with deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Duodenum: Riding well with deadfall reported
Dinah Moe Humm and Tiddlywinks: Sandy and loose
All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Farewell, Lower Mrazek and Upper Mrazek: Sandy and loose
All other trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Lower Flagline, S.S.T., Sector 16, Swampy Lakes Loop, Swampy-Dutchman, Tumalo Ridge and Upper Flagline: Sandy and loose
Middle Flagline: Closed until Aug. 15 to protect elk habitat
All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
All trails are riding well
Sunriver area trails
Roundabout: Sandy and Loose
Crater Rim and Elko Point: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails and Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Green Ridge and Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99) and Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose
All trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Redmond trails
Dry Canyon: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 6.
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,688 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fishing is fair to good on flies and lures, no bait allowed
Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; long leaders and 6-7x tippet and mid-day fishing is recommended
Metolius River: 1,350 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only; fishing has been fair for bull and rainbow trout
Tumalo Creek: 12.6 cfs; rainbow trout
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 218 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 542 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 75% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is good for “cranebows” and fair for bass
Wickiup Reservoir: 17% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Fishing is fair with still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing, jigging and casting being the best methods.
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; recommended trolling, still-fishing, jigging and fly-fishing; overall fair conditions.
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks. Algae bloom.
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Crescent Lake: 42% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee
Odell Lake: Recreational use advisory in effect due to a harmful algae bloom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.