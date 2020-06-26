Whether it’s the sweet smelling, towering ponderosa pines or cool mountain air that beckons, the following hiking, day use and camp sites in forested areas are satisfying locations for a weekend escape.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

21 Road Interpretive Site: Open — no services

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open — no services

Black Butte Trailhead: Open — no services

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open — no services

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open — no services

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open — no services

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Closed; hazard trees

Dutchman Trailhead: Open — no services

Edison Trailhead: Open — no services

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open — no services

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open — no services

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open — no services

Mile Camp Day Use: Open — no services

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open — no services

Phil’s Trailhead: Open — no services

Pine Mountain: Open — no services

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open — no services

Rimrock Trailhead: Open — no services

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open — no services

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open — no services

Sisters Cow Camp: Open — no services

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open — no services

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open — no services

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open — no services

Wanoga Trailhead: Open — no services

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open — no services

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open — limited services

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open — limited services

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open — limited services

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open — limited services

Cougar East Trailhead: Open — limited services

Cougar West Trailhead: Open — limited services

Fry Trailhead: Open — limited services

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open — limited services

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open — limited services

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open — limited services

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services

Keeton Trailhead: Open — limited services

Kelsey Trailhead: Open — limited services

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open — limited services

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open — limited services

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open — limited services

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open — limited services

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open — limited services

Payten Trailhead: Open — limited services

Potlid North Trailhead: Open — limited services

Potlid South Trailhead: Open — limited services

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead : Open — limited services

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open — limited services

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open — limited services

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services

South Prong Trailhead: Open — limited services

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open — limited services

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Rockridge Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

West Bend Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open — limited services Restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice

Cove Palisades State Park: Open — reduced services

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open — limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp will close at the end of June due to low water

La Pine State Park: Open — reduced services

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint : Open — limited services; day-use open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Facilities may close without notice

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open — reduced services

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; Misery Ridge and Biovac are closed. Be prepared to turn around if crowded. The following climbing routes are closed to protect nesting raptors: Cajun Cliff, Victoria Tower, Little Three Fingered Jack, Puddy’s Tower, The Monument, Anglin’s Buttress, French Tent Rock, Driveway Gravel (P2, P3), Teddy Bear’s Picnic (P2-P5), Five Easy Pieces (P2-P5), Free Lunch (P2-P5), First Kiss (41-47), King Line, Smith Rock Group (above 100 feet).

Tumalo State Park: Open — reduced services

Camping

Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.

Deschutes National Forest

Boundary Springs Campground: Open

China Hat Campground: Open, no water

Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water; campfires in established fire rings only

Indian Ford Campground: Open; no water; campfires in established fire rings only

Jack Creek Campground: Open; no water; campfires in established fire rings only

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Prairie Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors

Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Phil’s Trail: Riding well; deadfall reported

Upper Storm King and C.O.D.: Riding well; deadfall reported

Upper Whoops: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Deschutes River: Sandy and loose, reported deadfall

Dinah Moe Humm: Riding well; deadfall reported

Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose

All other trails are riding well

North of Skyliner trails

All trails are riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Flagline Tie: Riding well; deadfall reported

Lower Flagline: Riding well, deadfall reported

Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Snow

Middle Flagline: Closed

Swampy Lakes Loop: Riding well, deadfall reported

Swampy-Dutchman: Deep snow

Upper Flagline: Snow

Vista Butte: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Riding well

All trails reporting deep snow with deadfall

Sunriver area trails

Black Rock: Riding well; deadfall reported

Crater Rim: Rideable snow; deadfall reported

La Pine State Park: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails: Riding well; deadfall reported

Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Green Ridge: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99): Sandy and loose; deadfall reported

Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Redmond trails

Dry Canyon: Riding well; deadfall reported

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. June 25. Rivers and creeks only, lake report is available online

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,470 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, skwala, march brown, sulpin

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,880 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sulpin, baitfish

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,456 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,217 cfs; rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, scud, leech, egg

Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sculpin

Metolius River: 1,440 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin, baitfish

Tumalo Creek: 8.93 cfs; rainbow trout

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 392 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 268 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin

