Whether it’s the sweet smelling, towering ponderosa pines or cool mountain air that beckons, the following hiking, day use and camp sites in forested areas are satisfying locations for a weekend escape.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
21 Road Interpretive Site: Open — no services
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open — no services
Black Butte Trailhead: Open — no services
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open — no services
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open — no services
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open — no services
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Closed; hazard trees
Dutchman Trailhead: Open — no services
Edison Trailhead: Open — no services
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open — no services
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open — no services
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open — no services
Mile Camp Day Use: Open — no services
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open — no services
Phil’s Trailhead: Open — no services
Pine Mountain: Open — no services
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open — no services
Rimrock Trailhead: Open — no services
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open — no services
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open — no services
Sisters Cow Camp: Open — no services
Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open — no services
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open — no services
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open — no services
Wanoga Trailhead: Open — no services
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open — no services
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open — limited services
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open — limited services
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open — limited services
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open — limited services
Cougar East Trailhead: Open — limited services
Cougar West Trailhead: Open — limited services
Fry Trailhead: Open — limited services
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open — limited services
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open — limited services
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open — limited services
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services
Keeton Trailhead: Open — limited services
Kelsey Trailhead: Open — limited services
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open — limited services
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open — limited services
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open — limited services
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open — limited services
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open — limited services
Payten Trailhead: Open — limited services
Potlid North Trailhead: Open — limited services
Potlid South Trailhead: Open — limited services
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead : Open — limited services
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open — limited services
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open — limited services
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open — limited services
South Prong Trailhead: Open — limited services
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open — limited services
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Rockridge Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Shevlin Park Trails: Open; maintain social distancing
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
West Bend Trail: Open; maintain social distancing
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open — limited services Restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice
Cove Palisades State Park: Open — reduced services
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open — limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp will close at the end of June due to low water
La Pine State Park: Open — reduced services
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint : Open — limited services; day-use open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Facilities may close without notice
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open — reduced services
Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; Misery Ridge and Biovac are closed. Be prepared to turn around if crowded. The following climbing routes are closed to protect nesting raptors: Cajun Cliff, Victoria Tower, Little Three Fingered Jack, Puddy’s Tower, The Monument, Anglin’s Buttress, French Tent Rock, Driveway Gravel (P2, P3), Teddy Bear’s Picnic (P2-P5), Five Easy Pieces (P2-P5), Free Lunch (P2-P5), First Kiss (41-47), King Line, Smith Rock Group (above 100 feet).
Tumalo State Park: Open — reduced services
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land along Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
Boundary Springs Campground: Open
China Hat Campground: Open, no water
Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water; campfires in established fire rings only
Indian Ford Campground: Open; no water; campfires in established fire rings only
Jack Creek Campground: Open; no water; campfires in established fire rings only
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Prairie Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Ochoco Divide Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only
Ochoco Forest Campground: Open; campfires in established fire rings only
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors
Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Phil’s Trail: Riding well; deadfall reported
Upper Storm King and C.O.D.: Riding well; deadfall reported
Upper Whoops: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Deschutes River: Sandy and loose, reported deadfall
Dinah Moe Humm: Riding well; deadfall reported
Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose
All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Flagline Tie: Riding well; deadfall reported
Lower Flagline: Riding well, deadfall reported
Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Snow
Middle Flagline: Closed
Swampy Lakes Loop: Riding well, deadfall reported
Swampy-Dutchman: Deep snow
Upper Flagline: Snow
Vista Butte: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Riding well
All trails reporting deep snow with deadfall
Sunriver area trails
Black Rock: Riding well; deadfall reported
Crater Rim: Rideable snow; deadfall reported
La Pine State Park: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails: Riding well; deadfall reported
Cougar Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Green Ridge: Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99): Sandy and loose; deadfall reported
Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Redmond trails
Dry Canyon: Riding well; deadfall reported
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. June 25. Rivers and creeks only, lake report is available online
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,470 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, skwala, march brown, sulpin
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,880 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sulpin, baitfish
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,456 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,217 cfs; rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, scud, leech, egg
Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, pale morning dun, sculpin
Metolius River: 1,440 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin, baitfish
Tumalo Creek: 8.93 cfs; rainbow trout
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 392 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 268 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin
