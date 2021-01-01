Welcome to a new year Central Oregon! And what better way to celebrate 2021’s arrival than to head outside and explore.

Snow hit the higher elevations hard this week, and it looks like this weekend will be no different. So for all you snow bunnies, hit the slopes in areas near Sisters for some great fun in the powder.

Many of the lower elevations are still accessible too for hiking over lighter snowfall or snowshoeing. But remember, conditions can change rapidly in the mountains. Always know you and your vehicle’s limits before attempting to go up an unplowed road.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Rockpile Lake: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; all campgrounds and cabins are closed for the season

Fort Rock Cave: Closed for 2020

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; meeting hall is closed

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road is closed for the winter; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. Dec. 31

Hoodoo: Open; 48.7 inch base all lifts operating

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 62 inch base; Summit and First Rays lifts are closed

Willamette Pass: 35 inches at lodge; rentals must be reserved online in advance

Deschutes National Forest

Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; sno-park not plowed due to lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 0-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow, bare ground on ski and snowshoe trails

Willamette National Forest

Ikenick Sno-Park: Open

Little Nash Sno-Park: Open

Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open

Santiam Sno-Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Dec. 31

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,330 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is higher and clarity is good with decent trout fishing; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout

Metolius River: 1,400 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; consistent fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 617 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 1,210 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Metolius arm is closed until spring, no recent reports for rest of lake

