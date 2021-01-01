Welcome to a new year Central Oregon! And what better way to celebrate 2021’s arrival than to head outside and explore.
Snow hit the higher elevations hard this week, and it looks like this weekend will be no different. So for all you snow bunnies, hit the slopes in areas near Sisters for some great fun in the powder.
Many of the lower elevations are still accessible too for hiking over lighter snowfall or snowshoeing. But remember, conditions can change rapidly in the mountains. Always know you and your vehicle’s limits before attempting to go up an unplowed road.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cold Springs Day Use: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open
Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Rockpile Lake: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask
Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; all campgrounds and cabins are closed for the season
Fort Rock Cave: Closed for 2020
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season
La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; meeting hall is closed
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road is closed for the winter; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed
Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. Dec. 31
Hoodoo: Open; 48.7 inch base all lifts operating
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 62 inch base; Summit and First Rays lifts are closed
Willamette Pass: 35 inches at lodge; rentals must be reserved online in advance
Deschutes National Forest
Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; sno-park not plowed due to lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 0-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow, bare ground on ski and snowshoe trails
Willamette National Forest
Ikenick Sno-Park: Open
Little Nash Sno-Park: Open
Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open
Santiam Sno-Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails:
Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
All other trials riding well
Sisters trails
Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Dec. 31
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,330 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is higher and clarity is good with decent trout fishing; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,400 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; consistent fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 617 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 1,210 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Metolius arm is closed until spring, no recent reports for rest of lake
