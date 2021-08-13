It’s going to be hot again for the weekend. Don’t venture too far from your sweet, sweet AC (if you’re lucky enough to have it) and stick to places in Bend to quench your thirst for exploring.

With so many parks and trails on your doorstep, it’s easy to find your a piece of nature to call your own. Stake out a shady spot under a ponderosa or chill on a river bank to stay cool. Top off your bestickered water bottles and remember to stay hydrated out there Central Oregon.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; clear

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; no drinking water available at the summit; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tumalo State Park: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Helipad: Sandy and loose

All trails are open and riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and release, Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

All trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Swampy/Dutchman: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Mt. Bachelor

Redline: Closed

Batchy West XC, Blade Runner, DSM, FTL (First Time Line), Hanger: Riding well

All other trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Aug. 12

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,620 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,368 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in mornings and evenings

Tumalo Creek: 4.19 cfs; rainbow trout

