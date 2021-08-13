It’s going to be hot again for the weekend. Don’t venture too far from your sweet, sweet AC (if you’re lucky enough to have it) and stick to places in Bend to quench your thirst for exploring.
With so many parks and trails on your doorstep, it’s easy to find your a piece of nature to call your own. Stake out a shady spot under a ponderosa or chill on a river bank to stay cool. Top off your bestickered water bottles and remember to stay hydrated out there Central Oregon.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; clear
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; no drinking water available at the summit; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tumalo State Park: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31
Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Helipad: Sandy and loose
All trails are open and riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and release, Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
Swampy/Dutchman: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Mt. Bachelor
Redline: Closed
Batchy West XC, Blade Runner, DSM, FTL (First Time Line), Hanger: Riding well
All other trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Aug. 12
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,620 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,368 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in mornings and evenings
Tumalo Creek: 4.19 cfs; rainbow trout
