With the fall colors in full display throughout the area, why not stroll through a local park or down the river trail to really take it all in? Bring a camera and a coat, as the weather is forecasted to be crisply seasonal this weekend into next week.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021
Meadow Picnic: Open
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; dry and dusty
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; clear
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed
Tumalo Mountain: Open; patchy snow possible
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Outback Trail
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Tumalo State Park: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Dry River Canyon, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
E.L.V., Marvin’s Garden, Upper Whoops: Sandy and loose
All trails are open and riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and Release: Sandy and loose
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Swampy/Dutchman: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Mt. Bachelor
Redline: Closed
Patchy snow likely on most trails
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Oct. 7
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,710 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 881 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; good fishing in mornings and evenings
Tumalo Creek: 3.62 cfs; rainbow trout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.