The unofficial start to summer is finally here, and that means more crowds on area trails, as well as the Cascade Lakes Byway opening and the implementation of the new Central Cascades Wilderness Permits. If you missed getting a pass for one of the required trails this weekend, why not try some outdoor adventures closer to town?
Bend is full of spaces to escape and find your own section of solitude, and it takes a lot less travel time to get there.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads and the trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Edison Trailhead: Open; snow likely
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open
Lava Lands Visitor Center: Open; exhibit hall and theater room closed for 2021
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Slough Day Use: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike in
Tumalo Mountain: Open; deep snow
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one-way restriction lifted, bikes not allowed on west side of river
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; no drinking water available at the summit; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31
Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
The Lair: Sandy and loose
Upper Whoops: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well
Farewell: Winter mix
Upper Mrazek: Winter mix, deadfall reported
All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
S.S.T.: Rideable snow; deadfall reported
Ridge Loop: Winter mix
Swampy Lakes Loop, Swede Ridge: Winter mix, deadfall reported
Sector 16, Tumalo Creek, Tumalo Ridge: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails reporting deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Mountain trails closed for the season
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. May 27
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,910 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing and hatches are coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,490 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout
Tumalo Creek: 6.97 cfs; rainbow trout
