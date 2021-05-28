The unofficial start to summer is finally here, and that means more crowds on area trails, as well as the Cascade Lakes Byway opening and the implementation of the new Central Cascades Wilderness Permits. If you missed getting a pass for one of the required trails this weekend, why not try some outdoor adventures closer to town?

Bend is full of spaces to escape and find your own section of solitude, and it takes a lot less travel time to get there.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads and the trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Edison Trailhead: Open; snow likely

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open

Lava Lands Visitor Center: Open; exhibit hall and theater room closed for 2021

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Slough Day Use: Open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike in

Tumalo Mountain: Open; deep snow

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one-way restriction lifted, bikes not allowed on west side of river

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; no drinking water available at the summit; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

The Lair: Sandy and loose

Upper Whoops: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well

Farewell: Winter mix

Upper Mrazek: Winter mix, deadfall reported

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

S.S.T.: Rideable snow; deadfall reported

Ridge Loop: Winter mix

Swampy Lakes Loop, Swede Ridge: Winter mix, deadfall reported

Sector 16, Tumalo Creek, Tumalo Ridge: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails reporting deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Mountain trails closed for the season

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. May 27

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,910 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing and hatches are coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,490 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout

Tumalo Creek: 6.97 cfs; rainbow trout

