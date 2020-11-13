This is an awkward time right before winter where a majority of campgrounds and access to hiking trails are closed, but there isn't quite enough snow to pull out the skis and snowboards.
Luckily, trails and lakes south of Bend still offer the chance for exploration, no matter the weather.
This weekend is gearing up to be cold, rainy and snowy across Central Oregon. If you do venture out, bundle up and be prepared for any kind of conditions.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Fall River Headwaters: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands/Sun Lava Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
- Quinn River Day Use: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Slough Day Use: Open
- South Twin: Lake access is open, boat launch is closed
- Summit Lake: Open
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open; moderate deadfall
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
- Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Black Creek Trail: Open
- Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
- Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
- Devil's Garden Trailhead: Open
- Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
- Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
- Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
- Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Harralson Trail: Open
- Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
- High Divide Trailhead: Open
- Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
- Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
- North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
- Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
- Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
- Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
- Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
- Verdun Trailhead: Open
- Wahana Trail: Open
- Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
- Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
- La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; meeting hall and deluxe cabins are closed
Ski areas and snow parks
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open
- Junction Sno-Park: Open
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open
Willamette National Forest
- Gold Lake Sno-Park: Closed
- Salt Creek Sno-Park: Closed
- Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Closed
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Fall River Guard Station: Open; reservation only
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
- All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- Betty Lake, Charlton Lake #19, Clover Meadow #21, Fuji Mountain, Gold Lake, Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake, Maiden Peak, Metolius-Windigo (99), Moore Creek, South Waldo Lake and Waldo Lake: Riding well; deadfall reported
- Cultus Lake Loop: Sandy and loose
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Nov. 12
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,180 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent reports, artificial flies and lures only.
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 511 cfs; headwaters to Benham Falls is closed for the season to anglers.
- Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 69% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; closed for fishing for the season
- Wickiup Reservoir: 15% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; closed for fishing for the season
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies; boating site closed due to hazard trees
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
- Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
- Crescent Lake: 25% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; no recent reports, open to fishing all year
- Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; lake is no longer stocked, but some trout species have continued to repopulate the lake, fishing should be picking up this month on the southern end of the lake.
