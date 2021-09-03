The long Labor Day Weekend is finally here, and we have some warmer weather coming our way. So if you are in the mood for a hike, some fishing or a dip in one of the many lakes south of Bend, now is a great time to go. With school just around the corner and the unofficial end of summer, go explore before the season slips away.
Plus, for all you space nerds, there is a new moon this weekend which means that the night skies will be perfect for stargazing.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Big River Boating Site: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winopee trail is logged out to a 1/4-mile past Teddy Lake Junction, trail is difficult or impossible for stock, scheduled to be logged out in late September.
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Fall River Headwaters: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open, but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; unknown deadfall conditions on Clover Meadow
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall on section from Lucky Lake to the junction with Six Lakes
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock
Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good-sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail
Metolius-Windigo: Open; one large tree down 3/4-mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear
Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear
Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to a 1/4-mile past Teddy Lake junction
Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021
La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; meeting hall is closed closed
Camping
All campfires are prohibited within the national forests and lands managed by the BLM
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Bull Bend Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Willamette National Forest
Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water
North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water
Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water
Cycling
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Sunriver area trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
Betty Lake, Bobby Lake, Charlton Lake #3593, Cultus Lake Loop, Gold Lake, Twins, Waldo Lake: Riding well
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Sept. 2
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 902 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; good fishing in mornings and evenings
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 60% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 1% full; the Deschutes Arm is closed from the boat ramp at Gull Point to the ODFW markers upstream of Sheep’s Bridge
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; good fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warm-water fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; fair fishing in the mornings and evenings, water temps are warm in the lower lake so anglers should focus in the deeper parts of the lake
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
