Things will warm up a little bit this weekend, but still be pleasant enough to do a hike through the forest, along a creek or up a peak near Sisters.

Because of the many wilderness areas, always check to see if you need a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit before setting out. And remember, despite cooler weather, fire season is still very much here, so be extra vigilant and cautious when out and about.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; clear

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond

Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Chush Falls: Open

Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear

Head of the Metolius: Open; clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open; one large tree down 3/4 of a mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes is snow free from the Pole Creek trailhead to 2 miles south of Whychus Creek, from Scott Pass side, Green Lakes is clear to within 1/4 mile of Alder Creek, otherwise heavy deadfall on other sections of Green Lakes.

Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Dee Wright Observatory: Open

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31

Camping

All campfires are prohibited within the national forests and lands managed by the BLM

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Driftwood Campground: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

Monty Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Riverside Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open

Smiling River Campground: Open

Three Creek Lake Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Cycling

Sisters trails

Lake Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Cascade Crest

Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Gordon Lakes, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails open and riding well

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well

All other trails riding well with deadfall reported

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Aug. 26

Metolius River: 1,240 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing which should improve with cooler temperatures; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 174 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 614 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all non-adipose, fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.