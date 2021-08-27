Things will warm up a little bit this weekend, but still be pleasant enough to do a hike through the forest, along a creek or up a peak near Sisters.
Because of the many wilderness areas, always check to see if you need a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit before setting out. And remember, despite cooler weather, fire season is still very much here, so be extra vigilant and cautious when out and about.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; clear
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear
Head of the Metolius: Open; clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; one large tree down 3/4 of a mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes is snow free from the Pole Creek trailhead to 2 miles south of Whychus Creek, from Scott Pass side, Green Lakes is clear to within 1/4 mile of Alder Creek, otherwise heavy deadfall on other sections of Green Lakes.
Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31
Camping
All campfires are prohibited within the national forests and lands managed by the BLM
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Driftwood Campground: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Link Creek Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
Monty Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Riverside Campground: Open
Scout Lake Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open
Smiling River Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Cycling
Sisters trails
Lake Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Cascade Crest
Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Gordon Lakes, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails open and riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Aug. 26
Metolius River: 1,240 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing which should improve with cooler temperatures; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 174 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 614 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all non-adipose, fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
