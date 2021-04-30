There is a pleasant week ahead of us in Central Oregon, and with that and melting snow, things are slowly opening back up for camping and fishing.

The southern portion of the Cascade Lake Scenic Byway, for instance, is open from Deschutes Bridge to Crescent Cutoff Road, and Wickiup and Crane Prairie reservoirs are now open for fishing season.

So grab your hiking gear (and take along your spikes as there is still snow in certain areas), a pole or a tent and explore the areas of southern Deschutes County and beyond.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many trails and Forest Service roads may still have sections of snow, or be in poor conditions due to winter weather. Know your limits, go prepared and be prepared to turn around if conditions worsen.

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Big River Boating Site: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Dillon Day Use: Open

Fall River Headwaters: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands Trails: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, visitor center is still closed; trails and parking area open

Meadow Picnic: Open

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery

Slough Day Use: Open

Sun-Lava Trailhead: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; meeting hall is closed; reservations for cabins required; campfires permitted in designated rings only, no charcoal briquettes, candles, tiki torches or other devices that emit flames or embers.

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 8 a.m. April 29

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 68 inch base; spring hours in effect; Pine Marten, Skyliner, Summit and Northwest are only lifts currently running for remainder of the season.

National Forest sno-parks close for the season April 30

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Fall River Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open

South Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Lower Storm King: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Sunriver area trails

Swan Song: Winter mix

Crater Rim: Deep snow

La Pine State Park: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

Cultus Lake Loop: Riding Well

All trails reporting deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. April 29

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,210 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers until May 22.

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; river was stocked with rainbows the first week of April, fair fishing and active hatches during the warmest part of the day; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 86% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout

Wickiup Reservoir: 51% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; North Wickiup boat ramp is open and docks have been installed; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is closed but fishing is open year-round

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; stocked with rainbow trout earlier in April, boating area has reopened

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; stocked with rainbow trout earlier in April

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout

Diamond Lake: trout; now that the ice is off the lake, fishing has been excellent; if you catch trout 20 inches or longer, take them to the marina to be entered in a raffle; brown and tiger trout must be released to help controlling illegally introduced tui chub

Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; lake level is low for this time of year, developed boat ramps are marginal for launching larger boats; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; bull trout must be released; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit, one lake trout per day 24 inch minimum; Forest Service boat ramps are still closed, access is limited to resorts

