Cooler temperatures mean that the typically drier, less shady trails near Redmond and Prineville are great to start exploring. Between stunning geologic formations and river canyons, as well as beautifully verdant mountains, the area has a lot to offer.

Fire restrictions have been lifted across the board, but the risk of a wildfire is still very real. If you do light a fire, know the requirements and make sure it is completely smothered before you pack out.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed

Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open

Camping

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfires

Deep Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires

Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Scotts Campground: Open; no campfires

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek, Lookout Mountain: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021

All trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Sept. 30

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,260 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, water temps are declining, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,670 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,272 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Metolius River: 1,240 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing which should improve with cooler temperatures; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

Prineville Reservoir: 20% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 31% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; North Unit Irrigation District has ended irrigation for the season and will not be releasing water into the reservoir, boat ramps are unusable and shoreline access for any bank fishing will be from the muddy, exposed lake bed

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout

